The 2026 Excellence in Healthcare Awards

Special Promotion

Join us for Business Report’s first inaugural Excellence in Healthcare Awards on Wednesday, August 12, at the Crowne Plaza. This evening will recognize the individuals, teams and organizations improving access, elevating outcomes and strengthening the region’s capacity to deliver high-quality care, while building resilience for what comes next.

From leadership and clinical excellence to innovation and community impact, these awards will celebrate measurable contributions shaping the future of healthcare across the Capital Region.

Thank you to our sponsors: b1BANK, Orion, Subcontain, Guaranty Health Solutions, Decision Critical, Taylor Porter, Grace Design Studios, Breazeale, Sachse & Wilson, The Carpenter Health Network and Gerry Lane Chevrolet.