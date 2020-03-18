Coronavirus: Prepare your business with these three work-from-home solutions

Sponsored by EATEL Business

As fears of the global pandemic grow,

prepare to support your office from anywhere.

As of March 16, 2020, COVID-19, a strain of coronavirus, has already killed more than 6,705 people and infected 174,780+ in 155 countries, according to Johns Hopkins. In just 48 hours, it’s up to 8,732 dead and 214,890+ infected in 156 countries. The virus, which originated in Wuhan, China, is disrupting businesses, schools, conferences and everyday life across the world. More precautions are being taken, including a push for more people to work remotely while health organizations work to treat and contain the virus.

Now that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has closed schools and many businesses, citizens are enacting contingency plans and working from home.

Is your business prepared?

EATEL is the leading telecommunications service provider in several communities in Southeast Louisiana. Vice President of Sales and Marketing at EATEL Business, Tressy Leindecker, outlines three ways to help your employees to work remotely:

1. Hosted Phone

Pair your desk phone to your mobile phone, tablet or desktop PC. You can be reached anywhere, all through one number. This service can also include features like conference calling, voicemail, chat and integrated contacts.

2. Online Meetings

Conduct face-to-face meetings, chat, share your desktops, applications and whiteboard with anyone, anywhere, anytime.

3. Business Backup and Recovery

Make sure your data is backed up at all times. “In light of the coronavirus, it just makes good business sense to be equipped with remote workforce tools,” says Leindecker. “Whether it’s a hurricane, a flood or a virus set to reach pandemic proportions, business never stops. Whether you’re in the living room or the board room, EATEL Business has the tools you need to be successful.”