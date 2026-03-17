Rotolo’s: A taste of tradition for 30 years

Sponsored by Rotolo’s

Following his instincts has served Mitch Rotolo well. As a young man filled with ambition and determination, his entrepreneurial spirit took over and he chose to build his own business. In a leap of faith, at just 24 years old, he opened Rotolo’s Pizzeria, which celebrates its 30th anniversary this year as a hometown favorite that is growing in popularity across the country.

30 years and counting

In 1996, LSU was suddenly on the map and Rotolo says he thought it would be cool to sell pizza and beer at a spot near the campus. “I had no business plan, no marketing or accounting experience … but I knew people liked to connect in person over good food in a casual setting.”

From his Tigerland location, the building blocks of success started falling into place. Rotolo was passionate about his product and he insisted on homemade sauces, original dough, top-quality ingredients, great customer service, affordable pricing, and a family-friendly atmosphere. From the beginning, customers loved his pizza and the business grew. In time, Rotolo taught himself everything he needed to know about the restaurant business.

Keys to success

Although the brand has hardly changed in 20 years, Rotolo pivoted the popular Pizzeria model into what is now Rotolo’s Craft & Crust. The move allowed for the menu to expand to include new offerings, including burgers, deep dish pizzas, Detroit-style pizza and more.

“Aside from our food, our company culture is another part of our success,” says Rotolo, who doesn’t manage from afar, but is onsite every single day, always pushing himself and his staff to promote excellence in everything they do. “We have many employees who have been with us 10 years or more, and it’s because they love what they do.”

As for the atmosphere at Rotolo’s, “I love seeing families and friends gathering to talk and visit and laugh together. I love seeing them put down their phones and really engage with each other. I love the idea of giving people this enjoyable experience.”

Just the beginning

Today, Rotolo’s has 35 locations and franchises nationally, with plans to open additional new stores in 2026. By the end of the year, Rotolo’s will be serving up great flavors in 10 states, including Colorado, Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, Alabama, Mississippi, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and Tennessee.

For most business owners, that kind of growth would be a crowning achievement, but Rotolo isn’t satisfied just yet. “I feel like we’re just getting started,” he says. “Like this is just the beginning. It’s awesome and exciting to think what the next few years will bring!”