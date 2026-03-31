Putting students first: East Baton Rouge Parish School System plans next phase of realignment

Sponsored by the East Baton Rouge Parish School System

The East Baton Rouge Parish School System is taking the next step in its long-term strategy to strengthen student outcomes, improve school operations and respond to feedback from families and educators across the community.

Known as Realignment 2.0, the proposed plan builds on work already completed in the district’s first phase of realignment. District leaders say the goal remains simple: put students first while creating a more efficient and supportive learning environment for both students and staff.

“Every decision we make must be grounded in what is best for students,” says Superintendent LaMont Cole. “Realignment 2.0 allows us to better align our resources, strengthen instruction and create school environments where students have the time, support and opportunity they need to succeed.”

Building on Phase I

Phase I of the district’s realignment plan is already complete and brought several structural changes designed to better align resources with student needs. Those efforts included closing nine schools, repurposing six buildings, adjusting start times at six schools, creating two foundational learning centers and reconfiguring grade bands at five campuses.

Proposed Phase II changes include adjusting start times at six schools, creating two additional foundational learning centers and reconfiguring grade bands at four schools. Notably, no schools would close.

District leaders say the proposed adjustments reflect feedback gathered during the earlier realignment process and through ongoing conversations with parents, staff and community stakeholders.

Concerns raised during those discussions included students waiting for buses before daylight, long transportation routes and the need for more instructional support to help students master foundational skills.

The district’s strategic plan focuses on three core commitments: student achievement, operational excellence and employee development.

Improving student achievement includes increasing access to strong academic programs, placing more certified teachers in classrooms and expanding resources that support foundational skills.

Operational improvements aim to shorten bus routes, streamline transportation and upgrade school facilities.

At the same time, the district is investing in professional development opportunities to help educators collaborate and build innovative programs that benefit students.

The case for later school start times

One of the most visible elements of the proposed changes is adjusting school start times at several campuses.

Under the district’s current bell schedule, secondary schools begin as early as 7:10 a.m., while elementary schools start at 8:25 a.m. The proposed change would shift the schedule so elementary schools begin earlier in the morning and secondary schools start later.

Under the proposal:

Elementary schools would run from 7:45 a.m. to 2:55 p.m.

Secondary schools would run from 8:30 a.m. to 3:40 p.m.

Health experts widely support later start times for adolescents. Organizations, including the American Academy of Pediatrics, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Medical Association, have all endorsed later start times for middle and high school students.

Research shows that chronic sleep deprivation among adolescents can impact physical health, mental well-being and academic performance.

The proposed changes would impact several campuses, including Belaire High School, Park Forest Middle School, Park Forest Elementary, Greenbrier Elementary, La Belle Aire Elementary and Villa del Rey Elementary.

District leaders say the effort is ultimately focused on improving student outcomes and ensuring every child has access to the support they need to succeed.

As one student shared during a recent public meeting, change can be challenging—but the goal is clear. “Change is scary, [but] this is not about what is most convenient,” the student said. “Why wouldn’t you want your child to be as ready as possible?”