Patient Plus Urgent Care: Advancing technology to better treat Baton Rouge

With eight locations in the Greater Baton Rouge area and the ninth under construction, Patient Plus Urgent Care is the first clinic of its kind in Louisiana and one of the first in the nation to use artificial intelligence (AI) technology to bring faster, more efficient healthcare to the capital region.

AI, the use of computer systems to conduct tasks typically requiring humans, may include speech recognition, translation between languages, decision-making, and other functions. With plans for launch soon, Patient Plus’ AI technology is designed to support clinical decision-making, reducing the need for staff to spend time on logistics, such as coding or paperwork, and allowing them to focus more on patient care.

“At Patient Plus, patients have come to expect a personalized level of care, and that care will not be sacrificed by utilizing AI technology,” says Dr. Rubin Patel, Patient Plus Urgent Care Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “It means we are willing to be innovative to treat our patients even more efficiently.”

One value of using AI in healthcare is its ability to continuously improve itself by “learning” from the data it collects. This constant upgrading mechanism gives Patient Plus an advantage over other healthcare facilities using traditional software.

“Since we opened our first clinic in 2016, we have always strived to be cutting-edge in our approach to urgent care,” said Patel. “The use of AI furthers our mission to offer thoroughly modern healthcare while prioritizing our time to get to know patients and understand their needs.”

With an anticipated 60 percent increased effectiveness rate for providers, the AI tools that Patient Plus is using allow the clinics to not only decrease costs but also increase the number of patients that can be seen.

“We’re excited to see what’s to come with this tool and beyond,” said Patel. “If we can help more patients feel better and reduce their time in our clinics without sacrificing the quality of care from our providers, we’re doing our job.”

Treating most common illnesses and injuries, Patient Plus Urgent Care provides clinical and diagnostic services, including X-rays, EKGs, flu and strep tests, drug screening, physicals, and immunizations. From sniffles, rashes, and fevers to aches, breaks, and other conditions that deserve prompt treatment but are not severe enough to visit the nearest emergency room, Patient Plus Urgent Care is open to patients from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week.

For more information, visit patientplusuc.com or call 225.224.8690.