Keith Chappell: Driving financial strategy at The Celtic Group

Sponsored by The Celtic Group

The Celtic Group is fortunate to have Keith Chappell as CFO and Senior Vice President. Keith is one of the employees behind Celtic’s specialized divisions, including marine logistics, trucking, warehousing, international shipping, real estate, and film studio operations. With over 20 years of experience, he has strong financial expertise and strategic leadership, both of which are essential for supporting the company’s ongoing growth and operational success.

On a personal note, Keith’s dedication extends beyond his professional achievements. He’s a devoted family man and contributes time to organizations such as the Committee of 100 for Economic Development, the Baton Rouge Area Foundation, the LABI Emerging Leaders Council, and the Baton Rouge Area Chamber Executive Committee. Keith’s commitment to giving back is emphasized through The Celtic Group’s philanthropic efforts, including the SCI Mountain Challenge, volunteering with the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank, and leading the company’s American Heart Association Crawfish Boil fundraiser.

Learn more at celticgroup.com.