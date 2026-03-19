Kean Miller: 43 years of culture and collaboration

Sponsored by Kean Miller

Formed 43 years ago this month by a group of attorneys who knew there was a better way to practice law, Kean Miller’s culture is defined by collegial, meaningful, and collaborative relationships, a non-negotiable dedication to client service, and a commitment to the communities where they live and work.

The firm is growing in all its markets and seeking like-minded attorneys and legal professionals who want to get back to what matters most, serving clients in a people-first environment.

Learn more about career opportunities at Kean Miller and get back to what matters most.