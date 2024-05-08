Health Tip of the Week, sponsored by Baton Rouge General: Sniffing out the specifics on bulbous noses

The red, bumpy and bulbous nose you may have noticed, especially on older men in your life, is a skin disorder called rhinophyma, and while it used to be connected to heavy alcohol usage, experts now know that the root cause is severe rosacea. If left untreated, severe rosacea can transition to rhinophyma, leaving you with more swelling in the nose, lots of visible oil glands, enlarged pores, and thickened skin. Rhinophyma most commonly affects men aged 50-70 with fair skin and those with a family history of the skin disorder. Learn more about rhinophyma.
Home Newsletters Hide from Home Page Health Tip of the Week, sponsored by Baton Rouge General: Sniffing out...