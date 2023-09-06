Health Tip of the Week, sponsored by Baton Rouge General: Managing back-to-school stress

A study found that from 2016 to 2020, anxiety in children ages 3-17 increased by 29%, and rates of depression increased by 27%. The start of a new school year can be stressful, even for kids who don’t normally feel anxious or depressed. To help kids manage stress or anxiety when school is back in session, check in regularly and establish routines. You can also try coping strategies like the 5-4-3-2-1 grounding technique to help calm anxiety: 5 things you see, 4 things you can touch, 3 things you hear, two things you can smell, and 1 thing you can taste. Encourage your child to be present with their emotions, not escape from them. Learn more about back-to-school stress techniques.