Health Tip of the Week, sponsored by Baton Rouge General: Does heartburn get worse as you get older?

Something that’s out of your control is that as you age, so do the muscles in the esophagus. As the small valve-like muscle called the lower esophageal sphincter weakens over time, stomach acid backflows into the esophagus. This process is called acid reflux, and the feeling of acid reflux is called heartburn. It’s also common to gain weight as you age, and it can be harder to lose it, too. Obesity increases your risk of more serious heartburn and reflux issues, like GERD. Extra weight means more pressure in the abdomen, making it more likely for stomach acid to backflow. Learn more about heartburn.