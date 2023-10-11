Health Tip of the Week, sponsored by Baton Rouge General: Could you be insulin resistant?

As many as 1 in 3 Americans may face insulin resistance, which means your body doesn’t properly respond to insulin. Over time, it can lead to prediabetes and type 2 diabetes if it’s not treated. Often, people with insulin resistance don’t report having any symptoms, but can experience signs including changes in sleep patterns, irritability, and excessive hunger after eating. Imbalances are most often uncovered during annual health exams and routine blood work that shows elevated blood sugar levels. There are ways to reverse or help prevent insulin resistance problems and if you already have prediabetes, a few small changes in your daily routine could help prevent the condition from developing into diabetes. Learn more about insulin resistance.