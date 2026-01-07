Health Tip of the Week: Big news in a small pill—oral GLP-1 meds are coming

Sponsored by Baton Rouge General

GLP-1 medications like Wegovy and Ozempic have helped many people manage weight by calming hunger and helping you feel full longer. Now, that same science is moving from a weekly shot to a daily pill. New oral GLP-1 options use ingredients like semaglutide to support weight loss and blood sugar control without needles. Early studies show results similar to injectable versions, with similar side effects like nausea. Pills may feel more familiar, easier to store, and more accessible over time. Just remember—medication works best alongside healthy habits and guidance from your care team.

