ELIFIN’s Commercial Property of the Week: Updated medical office investment on Old Jefferson 

Sponsored by ELIFIN

Now for sale, 17505 Old Jefferson Hwy. offers a ±3,262 SF updated medical office located within a professional office park. The layout includes a large lobby and waiting area, a receptionist office, 8 private offices, an open work area, a conference room, a spacious kitchen/break room, and 3 ADA-compliant restrooms.

All plumbing has been preserved, supporting continued medical use or conversion to other professional services. Ample parking is available. The property is located on Old Jefferson Highway just north of Highway 42 and off Airline Highway, providing strong accessibility.

For more details, click here or contact Lindsay Redhead at 225.938.3148 or Alex Ruch at 225.485.0238.