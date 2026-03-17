ELIFIN’s Commercial Property of the Week: Shovel-ready corner site on Hwy 44

Sponsored by ELIFIN

Now for sale, Tract X-C-2 Hwy 44 offers ±2.63 acres of shovel-ready land with frontage along S Burnside Ave (LA 44) and E Hidden Haven St.

The site benefits from strong visibility with S Burnside Ave seeing ±31,912 vehicles per day. The property is also located ±4-7 mins from I-10 and US 61 allowing for accessibility throughout the heart of Gonzales.

Nearby amenities include the Gonzales Municipal Park, Tee-Joe Gonzales Park, the Oak Terrace Plaza strip center, the Eastbank strip center, and more.

For more details, click here or contact Peter Laville at 225.276.7561.