ELIFIN’s Commercial Property of the Week: Retail suite opening in Lee Drive corridor

Sponsored by ELIFIN

Now for lease, 324 Lee Dr. (Suites C & D) offers ±3,718 SF of retail space within an established strip center in a high-traffic corridor, accommodating a range of retail users. Currently occupied by Cup of Joy, the suite becomes available at the end of November.

Located on Lee Drive with direct access to Burbank Drive, the property sits amid dense student housing and anchored retail at Arlington Marketplace, including Rouses, Dave’s Hot Chicken, and Chick-fil-A. It is an upcoming vacancy in a stabilized corridor with strong surrounding demand. For details, click here or contact Jacob Loveland at 225.460.0877.