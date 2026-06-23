ELIFIN’s Commercial Property of the Week: Meticulously maintained professional office building for sale

Sponsored by ELIFIN

Most office buildings have a conference room. This one has three, along with 19 private offices, a full kitchen, a dedicated garage, and a brick fountain courtyard. The ±9,688 SF freestanding building at 3909 Plaza Tower Dr. has been fully renovated with new carpet, fresh paint inside and out, and upscale finishes throughout. Seconds from the Coursey Boulevard and South Sherwood Forest Boulevard corridors with quick I-12 access, the layout also lends itself to a multi-tenant configuration, giving an investor the option to occupy a portion and lease the remainder. For details, click here or contact Lindsay Redhead at 225.938.3148.