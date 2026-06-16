ELIFIN’s Commercial Property of the Week: Bank-owned commercial building downtown

Sponsored by ELIFIN

333 3rd St. is a ±8,163 SF two-story bank-owned former bar in the heart of downtown Baton Rouge. This property offers a prime location surrounded by a diverse mix of retail, bars, and restaurants, including Cecelia Creole Bistro, Matherne’s Market, The Little Village, and the Red Stick Farmers Market. The building features an existing hood system in the kitchen and a patio space fronting 3rd Street. Additionally, the floors can be operated separately with their own exterior entrances, furthering the flexibility for multiple businesses to be run inside. For details, click here or contact Jacob Loveland at 225.460.0877.