ELIFIN’s Commercial Property of the Week: A rare opportunity awaits

Sponsored by ELIFIN

Now for sale: A multi-tenant property spanning nearly 21,000 SF and seven separate suites. It’s fully occupied with Industriplex frontage and ample parking. Multiple tenants mitigate vacancy risk, and attractive price per square foot leaves plenty of upside as rents are raised to fair market value over time. Positioned just minutes from either Airline Highway or I-10, this asset’s location is as good as it gets.

For details, click here or contact Alex Ruch at 225.485.0238 or Peter Laville at 225.276.7561.