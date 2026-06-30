ELIFIN’s Commercial Property of the Week: 186 acres for sale in Covington

Sponsored by ELIFIN

Offered at $4,939,633, this ±186.5-acre tract along Hwy. 1077 represents a significant land opportunity on the north shore. The site offers ±2,163 feet of highway frontage with regional access just minutes from Highway 190 and I-12, and is roughly an hour from downtown New Orleans via the Lake Pontchartrain Causeway. Nearby anchors include a FedEx Ground facility, a recently developed Rouses, and Archbishop Hannan High School. The owner is open to selling a portion or the full parcel.

For details, click here or contact Brady Becker at 985.703.1140.