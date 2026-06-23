Congratulations to Jack Hunt, 2026 Capital Region 500 honoree

Sponsored by Hunt, Guillot & Associates

Congratulations to HGA Principal Jack Hunt on being named to the Capital Region 500, recognizing the region’s top leaders. Under his leadership, HGA has expanded its capabilities and client portfolio across multiple states and territories, reinforcing its role as a trusted partner in building the projects, infrastructure, and communities of the future.

Jack’s strategic vision, operational leadership, and commitment to excellence have been instrumental in positioning HGA as a leader in government programs across the Capital Region and nationwide.