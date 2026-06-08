Congratulations to Edgar H. Silvey and Shunn Phillips, 2026 Capital Region 500 Honorees

Sponsored by The Baton Rouge Clinic

The Baton Rouge Clinic is proud to celebrate two exceptional leaders whose dedication, vision, and service continue to shape the future of healthcare in our region. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to Edgar H. Silvey and Shunn Phillips on being named to the Capital Region 500, a distinguished recognition honoring individuals who are making a lasting difference within their industries and communities. As The Baton Rouge Clinic celebrates 80 years of serving the Greater Baton Rouge community, we are reminded how the leadership of Edgar Silvey and Shunn Phillips has been instrumental in carrying our legacy and mission forward, helping to shape not only the future of our organization, but also the future of healthcare throughout our region. Congratulations!