Congratulations to Deric J. Murphy, 2026 Capital Region 500 Honoree

Sponsored by Quality Engineering & Surveying

We are proud to congratulate Deric J. Murphy, P.E., L.S.I. on being named to the Capital Region Top 500, showcasing the region’s top leaders. Those of us who work with Deric every day see firsthand the dedication and leadership that earned this honor. His commitment to doing things the right way—thoughtfully, collaboratively, and with long term purpose—has created opportunities for our team and lasting value for the clients and communities we serve. This recognition is well deserved.