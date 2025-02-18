Commercial Property of the Week, sponsored by Elifin Realty: Standalone office warehouse near Pecue interchange

Now available for sale, 13953 Perkins Road is a ±5,000 SF standalone office/warehouse on a highly visible corner lot with ±187.54 feet of dual frontage. The property includes ±2,000 SF of office space and ±3,000 SF of warehouse/storage space, a flexible layout ideal for a variety of business needs. Monument signage is in place, and ample off-street parking enhances accessibility. Located near the upcoming Pecue Lane interchange, the site provides excellent access to I-10, Siegen Lane, and major Baton Rouge corridors. Zoned C-2 (heavy commercial), this property is ideal for an owner-user or investor. Contact Fabian Edwards at 985.974.8301 for more details and click here to view the listing.