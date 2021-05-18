Commercial Property of the Week, sponsored by Elifin Realty: Reduced—fully occupied apartment complex downtown

Recently reduced by $75,000, this fully occupied complex is an excellent opportunity to own a multifamily property in the historic Spanish Town neighborhood. The two-story complex totals 8,540 square feet and contains 10 units. Eight units are 2 bed/1 bath and two units are 1 bed/1 bath. Street parking is available, but the property also contains a parking lot with 10 spaces. The property is fenced and gated, and the building is designed so that all units open to the interior of the property around a central courtyard. Call Mark Segalla at 225.659.8656. To view details, including financial information, click here.