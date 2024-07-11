Bridging silos with curiosity, sponsored by Career Competitor

One of the growing pains of a virtual workplace comes in the form of employees working in isolation. But even those of us working in the same building have become prone to remaining glued to a screen over old-school water cooler talk. Organizations don’t need to accept silos when there is a foundational principle that can help them bridge human connection; stay curious! A curious team will explore new ideas, ask questions, and challenge the status quo, leading to creative solutions and advancements. Furthermore, freedom to embrace curiosity breaks down silos as team members feel compelled to share their thoughts and ask others for input. Leaders require coaching to create the shared spaces to efffectively lead with curiosity and allow others to contribute to your work. As silos are bridged one curious leader at a time, your team comes together more as they adapt and excel in a constantly changing landscape.