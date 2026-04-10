Be a part of the conversation shaping real estate in the Capital Region

Special Promotion

Four out of five of Business Report’s most-read stories focus on real estate—spanning commercial, residential, and industrial sectors. It’s a clear signal that our business community is actively seeking insight into the growth shaping the Capital Region.

That’s why our June Real Estate issue remains one of Business Report’s most in-demand editions, spotlighting the projects, trends, and leaders defining our region’s future.

Real estate does more than shape skylines; it fuels economic growth across construction, healthcare, retail, and professional services. Position your business at the center of this momentum by showcasing your work or sharing your expertise.

Elevate your brand and connect with decision-makers through custom advertising, sponsored content, or an Ask the Expert feature.

Fill out the form here to get started with one of our multimedia consultants today.