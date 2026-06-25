Be a part of Navigating the Next Chapter with Business Report

Special Promotion

As business leaders, we spend years building companies, teams, careers, and legacies. But what comes next?

Navigating the Next Chapter is a special section focused on helping executives, business owners, and professionals prepare for what comes next, from succession planning and wealth management to healthcare, philanthropy, travel, and lifestyle in retirement.

We are inviting select businesses to align their brand with this important conversation through advertising and sponsored content opportunities. This is a meaningful way to position your expertise in front of an engaged audience actively planning their future.

Join us in the August issue of Business Report as we explore what’s next, personally, professionally, and financially. Reserve your spot now.