Baton Rouge General’s Health Tip of the Week: What to know about new cholesterol guidelines

Sponsored by Baton Rouge General

Heart health is getting a head start—and the new guidelines say your 30s are the time to begin.

Updated recommendations call for annual cholesterol screenings starting at age 30, lower LDL (“bad” cholesterol) targets (under 100, or 70 if you’re higher risk), and additional tests like lipoprotein(a) at least once.

Doctors are also looking at long-term risk earlier, which means some people may start treatment, including medication, sooner than before.

The takeaway? Prevention isn’t on pause until midlife. These updates are all about catching risk early, acting sooner, and keeping your heart healthier for the long run. Learn more about the new cholesterol guidelines.