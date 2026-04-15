Baton Rouge General’s Health Tip of the Week: The surprising link between UTIs and dementia

Sponsored by Baton Rouge General

Think a UTI is just a quick fix with antibiotics? Not always. Severe or repeated urinary tract infections may have long-term effects, including a higher risk of dementia later in life. Researchers found that older adults with serious infections had about a 19% increased risk.

Why the link? Inflammation. When your body fights infection, it can also impact brain health over time. Watch for warning signs like fever, back pain, confusion, or fatigue, and don’t ignore frequent UTIs. If they keep coming back, it’s time to talk with your doctor. Taking care of infections now may help protect your brain later.

Learn more about UTIs and dementia.