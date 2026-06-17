Baton Rouge General’s Health Tip of the Week: The return of the flesh-eating screwworm

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The new world screwworm, a flesh-eating parasite once eradicated from the U.S., is making headlines again. Recently detected in a calf in Texas, the screwworm, which is not a worm at all, is raising concern among public health officials. Female flies lay their eggs in open wounds or mucous membranes of warm-blooded animals. Once the eggs hatch, the larvae feed on living tissue, causing painful wounds and severe infections. The good news is the parasite primarily threatens livestock, so the risk to humans is low, and infected animals do not enter the food supply. Read more about how this could impact consumers.