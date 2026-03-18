Baton Rouge General’s Health Tip of the Week: The late night habit that could be hurting your heart

Sponsored by Baton Rouge General

Being a night owl may affect more than your morning routine. A large study of more than 320,000 adults found that people who naturally stay up late may have a higher risk of poorer cardiovascular health, especially middle-aged and older women.

Researchers believe this is linked to circadian rhythm misalignment, when your internal body clock doesn’t match your daily schedule. This disruption can affect blood pressure, blood sugar, inflammation, and overall heart health.

Late nights are also often tied to less exercise, irregular meals, and shorter sleep.

To support heart health, aim for a consistent sleep schedule, stay active, and limit late-night snacking whenever possible.

Learn more about sleep and your heart.