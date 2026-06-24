Baton Rouge General’s Health Tip of the Week: Sweating, shaky hands and the beta blocker boom

Sponsored by Baton Rouge General

Beta blockers are gaining popularity, especially among young women, as a tool to manage situational performance anxiety before events like presentations, auditions or exams. These medications, like propranolol, work by blocking adrenaline to reduce physical symptoms like a racing heart, shaking and sweating. While they can help even the most confident people stay calm during high-pressure moments, they don’t treat generalized anxiety. It’s also important to note that experiencing performance anxiety doesn’t necessarily mean you have an anxiety disorder or are generally anxious. Read more about why people are choosing beta blockers.