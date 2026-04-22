Baton Rouge General’s Health Tip of the Week: What you need to know about GLP-1s and bone health

Sponsored by Baton Rouge General

GLP-1 medications have changed the weight loss game, helping people shed pounds and improve blood sugar. But faster weight loss can come with trade-offs, including potential bone loss. Some studies suggest up to a 30% higher risk of osteoporosis, especially in people with Type 2 diabetes. The cause isn’t fully clear, but rapid weight loss may play a role.

Protect your bones by adding strength training, getting enough calcium and vitamin D, eating protein, and asking your provider about bone density screening. Strong bones matter as much as the number on the scale. Stay proactive and keep your whole body healthy. Learn more about GLP-1s and bone health.