Ask the Expert: Wellness, sponsored by Sync Wellness

Angie Huff, Pharm D

Founder & Wellness Visionary

Sync Wellness

My calendar hasn’t slowed down—but my body has. Is this just what 45 looks like, or can I get my edge back?

Most executives blame declining energy on aging, but the real culprits are usually correctable. After 30, testosterone drops roughly 1% per year — and stress, poor sleep, and visceral fat accelerate that decline. Request comprehensive labs: testosterone, thyroid, fasting insulin, vitamin D, and a full metabolic workup. Many high-performing men fall within “normal” range but are far from optimal. Addressing root causes often restores the drive and clarity you remember from your 30s.

I’m sleeping six hours and pushing through, but recovery from workouts and travel is getting worse. What gives?

Six hours is survival mode, not optimization. Sleep is when your body releases growth hormone, repairs tissue, and regulates cortisol. Shortchange it and you compound deficits: slower recovery, elevated blood sugar, and impaired judgment. Aim for seven to nine hours of quality sleep. Three changes move the needle fastest: no alcohol within three hours of bed, keep your bedroom at 65–68°F, and shut down screens 60 minutes before lights out. Still struggling? Ask about cortisol rhythm testing and sleep apnea.

I need to stay sharp through 12-hour days and high-stakes decisions. What actually works for sustained focus?

Forget the third cup of coffee. Sustained focus comes from stable blood sugar, balanced neurotransmitters, and a body not running on inflammation. Start with a protein-forward breakfast with 30+ grams of protein — that one change eliminates the mid-morning crash most executives mistake for needing more caffeine. Brief, structured recovery beats endless grind: even five minutes of nasal breathing between meetings lowers cortisol and restores clarity. Targeted bloodwork can uncover what’s holding you back — your brain is downstream of your body.

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