Ask the Expert: Restaurant, sponsored by Dearman’s Diner

Casey Evans

Owner & Operator

Dearman’s Diner

What makes Dearman’s the kind of place where local professionals choose to meet, network, or unwind?

Professionals in Baton Rouge are busy, and their time is valuable. They want somewhere that just works—great food, friendly service, and consistency. Dearman’s Diner has been that place for 68 years. We’re just here to make sure that when you walk through our door, you leave better than when you came in. That kind of reliability is rare, and people remember it.

If a company in Baton Rouge was looking for a dependable office catering partner, what would make your team stand out?

Every company has had a catering experience go sideways—wrong order, late arrival, food that didn’t match what was promised. Our job is to make sure that never happens to you.

We communicate clearly, we show up on time, and the quality you get at your first event is the same quality you get at your tenth. When you partner with Dearman’s for catering, you get to look like the person who always knows exactly who to call.

Why do you think successful local businesses continue supporting locally owned restaurants like yours?

Smart business owners know that the community they invest in is the community that invests back in them. When they choose a locally owned restaurant, they’re not just buying a meal—they’re strengthening the same ecosystem their business depends on.

But I also think there’s something deeper. People who’ve built something from the ground up recognize it when they see it in others. They know what it means to show up every day and earn people’s trust one interaction at a time.

Supporting local is how they say: I see that, and it matters.

7633 Jefferson Hwy | (225) 924-1391

dearmansdiner.com