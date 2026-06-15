Ask the Expert: Banking, sponsored by United Community Bank

Calvin “Sonny” Aldridge

Chief Executive Officer

United Community Bank Calvin “Sonny” Aldridge is the Chief Executive Officer of United Community Bank, bringing more than two decades of banking leadership and community-focused experience in Louisiana, Sonny is passionate about helping local businesses grow through relationship-driven banking and customized financial solutions.

What should business owners and real estate investors do to prepare before applying for a commercial loan?

Business owners should approach the lending process prepared to explain both their business and the project they are looking to finance. Strong financial information and the ability to show healthy cash flow are important, but lenders are also looking at the experience of the ownership team, the type of industry the business operates in, and whether the project makes sense long term.

Commercial lenders are not just helpful when it comes time to secure funding. In many cases, it is beneficial to bring a Commercial Banker into the conversation early while a project is still in the planning stages. A lender can help business owners make sure financial statements and tax returns are up to date, better understand how the loan should be structured, and set realistic expectations around down payment requirements and repayment ability before moving forward.

How has the current interest rate environment impacted commercial real estate lending and financing strategies?

The interest rate environment has certainly changed the way both lenders and borrowers approach projects. In some cases, higher rates have increased borrowing costs and placed more emphasis on cash flow, repayment ability, and the overall feasibility of a project.

That said, we continue to see strong loan demand throughout South Louisiana. Well structured projects with experienced ownership are still moving forward, and many businesses remain optimistic about growth opportunities in our market. Borrowers today are simply being more thoughtful and strategic with expansion plans, while placing greater focus on long-term planning, liquidity, and making sure projects continue to make financial sense over time.

What are lenders looking for most when evaluating a commercial real estate loan request today?

Lenders are looking for strong fundamentals. That starts with the borrower’s experience, financial strength, and ability to support the project through different economic cycles.

Cash flow remains one of the most important factors. We also look closely at leverage, guarantor support, market conditions, and whether the project is supported by realistic assumptions. In today’s environment, disciplined underwriting and clear communication are more important than ever.

What are some of the biggest mistakes borrowers make during the lending process, and how can they avoid them?

One of the most common mistakes is waiting too long to engage with a lender. Open communication early in the process can help identify potential challenges and create better financing solutions.

Another issue is unrealistic projections or incomplete financial information. Borrowers should approach the process transparently and be prepared to discuss both opportunities and risks. A well-prepared borrower with a realistic plan will always stand out positively to a lender.

Why is it important to work with a local banking partner when financing commercial real estate projects or business expansion?

Local banks offer a level of personal service and local knowledge that can sometimes be harder to find at larger institutions. A community bank understands the local market, the businesses operating in the area, and the challenges and opportunities unique to the community.

At the community bank level, customers are often able to work directly with the same people over time, which helps build stronger relationships and better communication. Decisions are usually made locally, allowing for a more responsive and personalized approach. Especially when it comes to commercial real estate and business lending, having a banking partner that understands both the customer and the market can make a real difference over the long term.

Greater Baton Rouge, Bayou Region, River Parishes & The Northshore

866.505.3736 | WWW.UCBANKING.COM