This LSU department is moving to a new site off of Essen

LSU has found a new home for one of its growing departments.

The university entered a lease agreement for its online and continuing education department to move from campus to just over 26,000 square feet on the second floor of a three-story office building on Archives Avenue off Essen Lane.

Scott Macdonald of Stirling Properties represented the landlord in the agreement. Brown & Root Industrial Services previously occupied the space.

The relocation supports LSU’s commitment to providing in-demand programs with the flexibility and convenience that students need to complete their degrees, according to a university spokesperson. Improvements have begun at the location, and the department is expected to move into its new workspace later this year. Its current site is on campus in the Louisiana Emerging Technologies Center.

The department’s relocation will allow the military science program to move into the LETC.

LSU Continuing Education has received over $32 million in workforce development grants through the Louisiana Workforce Commission. It has been awarded over $4.3 million from the Louisiana Department of Child & Family Services since 2005. The department has had more than 2 million course enrollments and has offered online courses for over 12 years.