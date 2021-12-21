Surging demand knocking some $100k earners out of home market

A six-figure salary may not be enough for buyers to purchase a home in some markets, as availability and affordability for buyers who earn $100,000 a year has dropped since 2019.

In Baton Rouge, the problem for these buyers isn’t so much affordability, but availability. That’s because as soon as a good house comes on the market, if the buyer is not there immediately, it’s gone, says Quita Cutrer, an agent with Burns & Co.

Jerry Del Rio of Del Rio Real Estate agrees, saying there aren’t enough houses available to suit those buyers’ needs. They want more updated houses, and older houses tend to sit on the market a bit longer.

This group of buyers generally has three choices:

Rent a house: Baton Rouge, however, is facing a rental home shortage because of this, Cutrer says. People have sold larger houses and have to rent while waiting for something else to come on the market.

Rent an apartment: Apartment rentals in the area have also increased due to the lack of home inventory in Baton Rouge, Cutrer says.

Stay where they are: Buyers may choose to do this due to shortages.

But when it comes to affordability, $100,000 earners haven’t been priced out of the market in Baton Rouge like they have in other large cities like Dallas, says Tee Brown, president of GMFS Mortgage.

A six-figure salary is not what it used to be, Business Insider reports, and in some U.S. cities, and in today’s economy, $100,000 is considered middle class.