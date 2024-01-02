Rouzan’s final residential phases taking shape

Infrastructure work has been completed on the eighth and ninth residential phases of Rouzan, says developer Charles Landry, as the traditional neighborhood development off Perkins Road in the Southdowns area continues to take shape.

There are also 15 to 20 homes currently under construction, he says, as well as plans to build townhomes. Landry says a developer has been tapped to build a dozen two- and three-story townhomes that will front the lake. They will be constructed in pods of three to four units at a time, with construction expected to break ground in the next six months.

Negotiations are still underway to fill out Rouzan’s restaurant district, which stretches from the apartment complex to Rouzan Avenue. The East Baton Rouge Planning and Zoning Commission last January approved adding 65,000 square feet of commercial development in Rouzan for the district. Landry believes two restaurants can fit on the site.

“Because it’s in the heart of Rouzan, we’ve been very, very careful in who we let develop a restaurant, but also careful on what type of restaurant,” Landry says.

Meanwhile, Concordia Bank and Trust opened its Rouzan branch doors late fall and the apartment complex—Everly at Rouzan—began preleasing its first units late last year. The first units are expected to be move-in ready sometime during the first quarter of the year, with the remaining units going online later this spring. Ground has also been broken on the development’s long-awaited library branch.

The owners of Kidz Karousel Childhood Development Center are also expected to acquire the site for their child care center within the next 90 days, Landry says. That deal was first announced in 2018.