Retail center on College Drive sells for $6.8M

A New Orleans-based company has purchased the Village Square retail center on College Drive.

College Drive Center LLC, represented by Oliver and Monica Montagnet, acquired the property from Tennessee company Bright-Meyers Baton Rouge Associates LP, for $6.8 million in a deal filed last week with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office.

Bright-Meyers bought the property for $10 million in 2003, records show. Zach Taylor, Eric Abbott and Steve Greer of Marcus & Millichap brokered the deal for the seller.

The property comprises three buildings totaling 47,000 square feet and is anchored by Walmart. Tenants include Office Depot, Sally Beauty, Coffee Call, Classy Nails, Teatery & Tapioca and Juicy Seafood. Office Depot and Sally Beauty have operated at the site for more than 20 years.

The Montagnets hold multiple property interests in New Orleans, most notably 731 St. Charles Avenue, a former office building that was converted into a 71-unit mixed-use luxury condominium development in 2021. They also own a shopping center in Baton Rouge on Coursey Boulevard next to Fresh Pickins Market.

In May, Bright-Meyers sold Village Square’s Capital One and IHOP outparcels for $5.2 million.