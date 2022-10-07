Redevelopment of century-old building seen as ‘huge’ for downtown

A circa-1920s building across from the Hilton Capitol Center in downtown Baton Rouge has sat vacant and gutted for many years.

Now, a Florida developer has the high-profile building under contract with plans to build condos, which would be a “huge” win for downtown’s central business district and help fill a market gap, says Whitney Hoffman Sayal, executive director of the Downtown Development District.

“Everybody has asked this office questions about it for years,” Sayal says.

Other developers have looked into doing something with the Lafayette Street building but haven’t figured out how to make the numbers work, which probably had a lot to do with the asking price. Architect Trey Trahan reportedly had been asking for more than $2 million, but in September settled for about $1 million.

Sayal says the redevelopment might be eligible for state tax credits but not federal credits due to the integrity of what’s left of the building. The developer would have to go through the application process to find out for sure.

While new apartments are coming on the market in the heart of downtown, the only downtown condos Sayal knows about are on North Third Street near the industrial sector.

“Condos are something we’ve been asked about for many years,” she says.

Developers Larry and Linda Walsh say they would like to build 12 “warehouse-style” lofts with 40-foot ceilings, including a mix of one- and two-bedroom units. Larry Walsh says they will try to replicate the way the building’s exterior looked during the 1920s.

He says he expects the project will cost up to $3.5 million, and as long as the construction cost estimates don’t come back markedly higher, he plans to close within 60 days. If all goes well, the condos could be on the market in the mid-to-high $300,000 range in about a year.