Property across from Arlington Marketplace sells for $1.2M

A Bossier City-based company has purchased just over an acre across from the Arlington Marketplace development near the intersection of Burbank and Lee drives.

South Louisiana Property Group LLC, represented by officer J. Wyatt Adams, bought the 1.2-acre tract from New Orleans investor Hunter White III, who sold the property through Milco Burbank A 2 LLC. The deal was closed for $1.2 million.

It’s unclear what the buyer’s intentions are for the property as Adams could not be reached for comment before this morning’s deadline.

Development in that area has been bustling the past few years, with several new restaurants and residential neighborhoods breaking ground off Burbank Drive.

The land purchased this week sits directly across the street from the Arlington Marketplace development, which opened in late 2018, and next door to the Murphy Express gas station.