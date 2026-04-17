Prairieville buyers acquire retail center near Bass Pro Shops in Gonzales

A roughly 14,500-square-foot retail center near Interstate 10 in Gonzales, less than a mile from Bass Pro Shops, has changed hands.

Prairieville residents Thomas, Linda and Drew Pertuit purchased the property through their Pertuit Family entity from SMB Gonzales for $3.75 million, according to a deal filed this week with the Ascension Parish Clerk of Court’s office.

Satyanarayana Malur represented the seller in the transaction.

Business filings with the Louisiana Secretary of State’s office list Malur and Mahesh Basireddy as the lone members of SMB Gonzales, which purchased the property for $3.5 million in 2017, according to the property records on the Ascension Parish tax assessor’s website.

The retail center is 100% occupied, according to the property listing on Crexi. The center’s tenants include Mooyah, Firehouse Subs and Mi Tio Mexican Grill.

Another Ascension retail center, the Oak Grove Plaza Shopping Center in Prairieville, sold to a pair of Houston investors for an undisclosed amount in January. Tenants of the 17,741-square-foot center include Mary Lee Donuts, Stefano’s Authentic Italian and Ohana Sips.