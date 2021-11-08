Ohio company buys Airline property for $4.8M

An Ohio-based business development company bought property housing Conn’s HomePlus at 8888 Airline Highway in a $4.8 million deal on Friday.

The company, STNL Development, develops solutions for companies looking to expand their footprint. They provide market research, site selection and construction and own and manage a number of real estate assets around the country.

STNL manages 200 projects across 21 states, including Texas, Tennessee and Missouri, but this is its first in Louisiana, according to its website.

The seller was Baton Rouge-based V & R Airline Properties LLC, whose members include Ralph Paul Voorhies Jr. and Edward Rotenberg, associate broker and partner at Saurage Rotenberg.

A representative for STNL Development could not be reached by this morning’s publication deadline..