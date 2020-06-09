New multifamily development, restaurant coming to downtown area

In yet another sign that the Baton Rouge economy is beginning to resume activity after the six-week pandemic shutdown, the Downtown Development District today announced the ground breaking of a new multifamily complex on one side of downtown and plans for a new restaurant on the other.

At its regular monthly meeting, DDD Executive Director Davis Rhorer announced the Gulf Coast Housing Partnership, a New Orleans-based nonprofit, has begun dirt work on the Elysian III, the third phase of its successful mixed-income multifamily development near Spanish Town Road in downtown east.

Unlike Elysian I and II—each 100-unit, multistory buildings—Elysian III will comprise two smaller buildings: a 30-unit development at the intersection of North and 13th streets and a 12-unit development on Spanish Town Road at Canal Street.

Approximately half of the total 42 units will be affordable, the other half will be market rate.

Though the Baton Rouge multifamily sector currently has a glut of inventory that has driven up marketwide vacancy rates to nearly 10%, there’s still a lot of demand for quality affordable housing and very little supply, says Wesley Moore, an appraiser with Cook, Moore, Davenport & Associates.

“There’s an oversupply of apartments on the macro level,” he says. “But when you’re talking about affordable housing it’s a different question and the first two phases of the Elysian have done quite well.”

The Elysian I opened in 2013, and the Elysian II opened in 2017. Both average 100% occupancy.

The Elysian III is scheduled to be completed some time in the second half of 2021.

At today’s DDD meeting, Rhorer also announced a new Mexican restaurant, Rio Tacos and Tequila. The full-service restaurant will be on the ground floor of 333 Third St., beneath City Bar, and is the latest of several restaurants for local restaurateur Chad Hughes.

The restaurant is scheduled to open in July, according to Rhorer. Hughes did not return a call seeking comment.

While Rhorer is optimistic about the resumption of activity downtown, the DDD will do more to promote commerce, he says. Among the plans to attract more people to the area will be new programming, including live music on street corners on Friday and Saturday nights.

“Just a guitar and horn, say, on the corner to liven it up,” he says. “We want to create a sense of fun so people will want to come down and enjoy the experience of walking around.”