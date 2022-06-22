More than 900,000 Louisiana homes at risk from storm surge this hurricane season  

A new risk modeling report shows that nearly 7.8 million homes with more than $2.3 trillion in combined reconstruction cost value are at risk of damage from hurricane storm surges along the U.S. Gulf and Atlantic coasts.

The report from property analytics firm CoreLogic also found nearly 33 million homes are at risk of damage from hurricane-force winds. On top of the recent valuation from CoreLogic, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration forecast an above-normal 2022 hurricane season with as many as 21 named storms and up to 10 hurricanes.

At the state level, Florida, Louisiana and New York have the greatest number of homes at risk of storm surge damage with more than 3 million; nearly 911,000; and more than 600,000 homes at risk, respectively. Texas tops the list for hurricane wind risk with more than 8.8 million homes at risk. See the report.