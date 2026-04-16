Manuel Builders acquires 33 lots for Denham Springs community

Homebuilder Manuel Builders has purchased more than 30 lots as part of the first filing of its new Eagles Gate community in Livingston Parish.

Manuel Builders LLC bought 33 lots from Eagles Gate Subdivision LLC for $1.8 million, according to a transaction filed Thursday with the Livingston Parish Clerk of Court’s office.

The Eagles Gate development is on Brown Road, just off the Juban Road exit, near Juban Parc Junior High and Juban Parc Elementary.

Manuel Builders CEO Timothy Guilbeau represented the buyer in the transaction, while David Hensgens represented the seller.

Eagles Gate is one of two Livingston Parish communities currently under development by Manuel Builders, joining the Highland Lakes subdivision off Dunn Road in Denham Springs. The community offers three- and four-bedroom floor plans, with prices starting at $272,500.

The homebuilder purchased 53 lots in the community last April for $2.9 million.

Manuel Builders is a family-owned company specializing in custom home construction. The builder operates across south and central Louisiana and has expanded into the Greater Houston area.