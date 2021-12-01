Land near Amazon Cortana site sold to car wash company

Geaux Clean Car Wash purchased a 1.32-acre lot for an undisclosed amount at Cortana Place, adjacent to the Cortana Walmart and planned Amazon fulfillment center, Elifin Realty announced today.

Geaux Clean likes the space because it’s close to Amazon and it sees the area as ripe for investment, says Chase Weatherly, marketing and communications director for Elifin.

The location, in between Oak Villa Boulevard and Cortana Place, will be Geaux Clean’s eighth in the Baton Rouge area. The car wash company plans to start construction immediately and open in early 2022.

The car wash is not alone in wanting to be near the fulfillment center. A group of local investors purchased a shopping center on Florida Boulevard because of its proximity in early November.

“As expected, we’ve continued to see strong interest in the area since the announcement of the new Amazon development and this sale signals that retailers may be ready to jump in,” says Will Chadwick, commercial real estate agent at Elifin and broker of the deal. “We have other tracts available directly adjacent to Amazon and we have been fielding offers.”

There are 20.2 acres adjacent to the fulfillment center at Cortana still available through Elifin.