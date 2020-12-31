Investors buy urgent care property in Baker for $1.53M

Dennis and Cathy Graham of Washington state bought the SouthStar Urgent Care property in Baker, near the Plank and Groom roads intersection.

The couple bought the property through Graham Real Estate Two LLC from Tennessee-based XL Development GP for $1.53 million, according to sales documents.

The 3,700-square foot building is occupied by Hulin Health, founded in 2011 in Louisiana. The company has since expanded to operate roughly 25 urgent care centers across the state under the SouthStar Urgent Care brand. The company has five new locations planned, according to its website, in Zachary, New Roads, Plaquemine, Franklin and Westlake.

According to an online listing, the property comes with a 15-year absolute triple net lease with no landlord responsibilities, along with annual 1.25% rental increases. The lease is currently set to expire in 2035.