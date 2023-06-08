Home health provider Autumn Lake relocating its headquarters to Superior Drive

Autumn Lake LLC is relocating its headquarters to an office on Superior Drive between South Sherwood Forest Boulevard and BREC’s Parklawn Park.

The company is departing its current location on South Harrell’s Ferry Road and plans to complete the move by the end of July, an employee says. William DeLoach previously operated his accounting practice from the Superior Dr. office.

In addition to its full-time employees, Autumn Lake contracts with more than 70 home health providers who care for elderly, disabled and behavioral health patients in a six-parish area.

The organization cares for patients in state-funded programs, Veterans Affairs recipients, and private insurance and private-pay clients. In addition to home care, Autumn Lake also offers nonemergency medical transportation and residential housing.